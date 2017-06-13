× Kansas City firefighters training for water rescue when real call comes in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters, paramedics and police are on the Bond Bridge Tuesday morning because someone jumped into the river at about 10 a.m.

Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson James Garrett says fortunately, fire crews were on the river doing training so when they received the call, they already had boats in the river.

They found the person and got him or her out safely.

Traffic was backed up in both directions.