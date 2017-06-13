Kansas City house fire claims one life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died on Tuesday afternoon in a house fire that happened in the extreme south part of Kansas City. Firefighters responded to E. 134th Street at about 3 p.m.

One person dead in housefire at 134th and Walnut, (near Wornall Road), KCMO. pic.twitter.com/2bsiDGTxSJ — Shannon O’Brien (@ShannonOBTV) June 13, 2017

So far details about the cause and more about the victim haven’t been released, but FOX 4 is at the scene and will provide updates on this page and during FOX 4 News at 5 and 6.