KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews were called to the 5800 block of N. London on Tuesday afternoon on reports of a child who wasn’t breathing.

Kansas City police say that when fire department crews arrived, they declared that the male child had died. This case is currently classified as a death investigation, no details have been released about the child’s age.

