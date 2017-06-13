KCK church continues to feed families even after vandals destroyed food pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Just days after vandals cause more than $74,000 in damage to a KCK church, the congregation rallied together.

The church's food pantry was destroyed, but members are continuing with the church's monthly food drive.

Despite the significant damage, more than 100 families will be able to get fresh fruit, vegetables, and other groceries here at the youth center.

It was just this past Sunday when members of the Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church discovered the damage.

The pantry took a significant hit. Vandals opened cans and boxed goods, destroying hundreds of pounds of food, essentially forcing the church to start from scratch.

But Tuesday the church was continuing its monthly food distribution and continuing what they call "God's work."

KCK police are still searching for the suspects but the church has already forgiven those responsible.

"The love of Jesus helps us overcome and to forgive. As I've said before, the individuals or whoever is responsible for the destruction of our church, we want them to know that God loves them and we love them too. We forgive them and are praying for them for their soul's salvation and that they will have a transformation," Community Service Leader Carol Sanders said.