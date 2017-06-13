KCK summer meal program not only provides meals to students but parents as well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- There's been lots of talk about free summer meal programs for students during the summer months, but now there's one for adults in Kansas City, Kan.

The KCK School District is teaming up with health organizations such as Wyandotte, Humana and the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County to provide the free meals.

They expect to serve up more than 8,000 meals per day.

Food insecurity in Wyandotte County is a major concern at 18.1-percent.

What's different about this program is they will not only feed students and children from the community from 1-18 years of age, they'll also provide meals to the adults who bring them to the various locations.

There are 45 locations where people can have breakfast, lunch and snacks throughout the summer.