Kids and the adults given free meals through Wyandotte County School District meal program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County School District is serving more than 8,000 meals a day including breakfast, lunch, and a snack, to children, teens and adults in their district who come to eat during the summer.

District children, ages one to 18-years-old, can participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

“Food and nourishment is extremely important to them and we want to be able to offer them healthy meals and take away any barriers which includes payment for those meals,” said Josh Mathiasmeier, the school district’s Director of Nutritional Services.

The district partnered with Humana and Community Health Council of Wyandotte County along with Healthy Communities-Wyandotte to offer free meals to adults coming with the children.

Mathiasmeier says funding from those groups made it possible to offer meals to adults this summer. The program runs from June 5 until July 28.

For a list of all sites serving meals, click here: www.kckcafe.com