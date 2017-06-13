Lee’s Summit West’s robotics team one of 13 invited to take part in competition in China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Students at one metro high school will head to China this summer for a once in a lifetime trip. Team Titanium, from Lee's Summit West High School, was one of 9 teams selected from the United States to compete in the prestigious robotics competition.

"This is our first international competition, and we just received the invitation out of the blue from the organizer and we're so thrilled to be invited and to be one of the 13 teams to travel to China," Coach Nancy Spatz said.

The FIRST Robotics team had six weeks to design and program a robot for the competition.

"We always look at what we need to be able to do, before we look at how to do it. In this game we decided the most important thing was going to be able to have an incredible shooter," student Jacob Schnitzlein said.

More than 40 students are involved in the program, and nearly a third of the students are female.

"When we first started this program 11 years ago we did not have any... and I am so thrilled we have grown," Spatz said.

The competition will be held July 26-29.

Click here to support Team Titanium on their trip to China.