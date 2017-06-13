Local man who served in Army for 23 years has a new place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A local Army veteran and his family got a big surprise Tuesday.

Sgt. Oscar Smith, his wife and five children were overcome with emotion when they were handed the keys to a new Lee's Summit home. Sgt. Smith then led his family through the front door.

The family says they're thrilled to make the house a home.

Sgt. Smith joined the Army in 1994 and served for 23 years. He spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The war left Sgt. Smith with a brain injury, post traumatic stress disorder and depression. He was honorably discharged in 2016.

Building Homes for Heroes and Chase Bank gifted the Smith family the house mortgage free in honor of Oscar's service.

"I'm shocked, seriously," Oscar said. "I don't believe it."

His wife, Jennifer, said it's more than they ever imagined.

The family says the first thing on their to-do list is to hang a TV above the fireplace so they can watch a movie together.