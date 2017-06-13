Man and woman face multiple charges in Lone Jack murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman have been charged with multiple felony charges in connection to a deadly shooting on June 9 near Lone Jack.

Danielle L. Bell, 19, and Raphael R. Corrioso, 23, both of Kansas City, each face 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court records say Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to 50 Highway and Tarsney Road in unincorporated Jackson County near Lone Jack on Friday morning, on a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound flagging down a passing motorist.

The man directed officers to a building where a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was identified as Rebecca Murphy.

Officers tracked Bell to a residence and Kansas City, along with Corrioso and another suspect.

Corrioso told police they had confronted the victims about a plan to rob Danielle Bell. The assault victim said Murphy was fighting with Bell when they were both forced into a vehicle and taken to a residence in eastern Jackson County, where they were told to undress and one of the men with Bell began shooting.

The man ran outside, where he was able to flag down a passing car, court documents say.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 for each suspect.