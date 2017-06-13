Man pleads guilty to charges in 2015 shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting over two years after the incident occurred, the office of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday.

Christopher V. Perkins, 51, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after the state dismissed an unlawful use of a weapon charge as part of the plea agreement.

He is charged in the shooting death of Kelvin B. Paige in March 2015.

The state will seek up to 20 years in prison at sentencing, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said.

Sentencing will take place on July 14.