Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: LEGO Batman and John Wick 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "LEGO Batman" batty? "John Wick 2" too much? Find out in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!
1) THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)
Warner Brothers
SHAWN
A lot more fun than I was expecting. The tone is perfect. Basically it's an animated satire. No not as good as the Lego Movie but every bit as zany.
RUSS SAYS: “Not quite as good as the original, but it is a goofy and colorful romp that's sure a lot more fun than Ben Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader.
RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags
2) JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 (R)
Summit Entertainment
SHAWN
John Wick 2 is every bit as good as the first film which was a surprise hit. Nothing surprising this time around. Just great entertainment. The movie is violently poetic and endlessly entertaining.
RUSS SAYS” “Inspired by Hong Kong action cinema, this zippy flick gets 5 popcorn bags as a stunt reel, but the vengeance plot gets a little tiresome. Still, the skillfully choreographed action makes it a decadent guilty pleasure.”
RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags
