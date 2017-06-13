Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: LEGO Batman and John Wick 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "LEGO Batman" batty? "John Wick 2" too much? Find out in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

Warner Brothers

SHAWN

A lot more fun than I was expecting. The tone is perfect. Basically it's an animated satire. No not as good as the Lego Movie but every bit as zany.

RUSS SAYS: “Not quite as good as the original, but it is a goofy and colorful romp that's sure a lot more fun than Ben Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 (R)

Summit Entertainment

SHAWN

John Wick 2 is every bit as good as the first film which was a surprise hit. Nothing surprising this time around. Just great entertainment. The movie is violently poetic and endlessly entertaining.

RUSS SAYS” “Inspired by Hong Kong action cinema, this zippy flick gets 5 popcorn bags as a stunt reel, but the vengeance plot gets a little tiresome. Still, the skillfully choreographed action makes it a decadent guilty pleasure.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

