Support for Lee’s Summit family with loved one battling cancer extends beyond neighborhood

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Pink porch lights flickered in the night in support of a Lee’s Summit family with a loved one battling cancer. However, the support is spreading far beyond their neighborhood.

The neighborhood is decorated with pink ribbons as well. With porch lights, ribbons, and lots of love and prayers, folks are showing their support for the Haddad family, who wants to use it to help others feel supported. There’s nothing fair about cancer, which is why they're vowing to “fight dirty” against it.

Their battle gear is a simple pink and black t-shirt, and that’s made a big impact on the Haddad family.

“It’s really kind of unreal and humbling. Overwhelming at times,” said Cara Haddad.

“There’s a really great community happening and it starts with this neighborhood,” said Cara's husband, Josh Haddad, who started the “Fight Dirty” Facebook page, as a means to lift the family’s spirits during a difficult time.

Cara Haddad was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in September of 2015. She had multiple rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and vaccine trials, only to have the cancer return elsewhere this year.

“I’ve got a 20-centimeter tumor in my liver and numerous nodules in my lungs,” said Cara Haddad.

As Cara returns to treatment, she’s feeling the support of those even beyond her Lee’s Summit neighborhood.

“We’ve got friends all over the country and people that are posting pictures with their pink light bulbs and their fight dirty T-shirts on,” said Cara.

Even her son Andrew’s friend got the idea to help by selling lemonade and donuts.

Their initial goal was to raise $75, and they ended up bringing in more than $1,000.

“People were buying donuts at like 12 o’clock. It’s crazy. People just love my mom,” said Andrew Haddad.

Cara says motherhood, is a big motivation to keep up the fight.

“They need their mom. So I’m going to fight and do everything that I can to be there for them,” said Cara.

Thanks to those who like to fight dirty she won’t have to battle alone. Cara Haddad says she also wants to bring awareness to metastatic cancer, and the need for it to be researched.