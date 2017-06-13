Trenton, Mo. police issue Endangered Person Advisory for 19-year-old missing for almost week

TRENTON, Mo. — Police in Trenton, Mo., are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing 19-year-old.

Tanner Ward left his mom’s house Wednesday, June 7 and said he would be back soon.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark blue formfitting jeans and black Vans tennis shoes. Police say he’s 6 feet 2 inches tall and has a tattoo of a sailboat on his right writer’s palm.

Police have not said why they believe he is in danger.

Ward does have ties to the Kansas City area.

If you see him, call police at 660-359-5557.