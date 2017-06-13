University of Kansas dorm wing caters to LGBT students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas is devoting a residence hall wing to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students and their supporters.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Student Housing director Diana Robertson says more than 20 students have signed up to live in the "gender inclusive housing" in Lewis Hall for the upcoming school year. Robertson says a small waiting list for the wing indicates "we're hitting a need."

Besides catering to LGBT students, the wing also will house students who don't identify exclusively as male or female, as well as those questioning their sexual identity.

Roommates will be assigned regardless of sex, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation. In the past, university housing officials worked on a case-by-case basis to place students who didn't fit traditional gender profiles.