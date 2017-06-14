Basehor man convicted in 2015 DUI crash that killed 2 groomsmen the night before wedding

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — What was supposed to be a beautiful day of joy and celebration ended in tragedy, and now a Basehor, Kan. man will likely be spending time in prison after a deadly crash. Worse, the victims and the man convicted in their deaths were family members.

A jury on Tuesday found William Matthew Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter due to DUI in the June 13, 2015 deaths of Justin Wilson and his nephew Jesse Aldridge.

All three men were set to be groomsmen in the wedding of Zach Wilson and Shanna Breuer at Holy-Field Vineyard and Winery in Basehor. The night before, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office, William (who was 20 at the time), Justin, and Jesse left a drinking establishment sometime between 2 and 3 a.m.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single car crash on County Road 1 just north of Eudora near the Kansas River. Justin Wilson and Jesse Aldrich were found dead, ejected from the vehicle after it veered off the road and struck a tree. When officers arrived at 5 a.m., they found William to have a .09 blood alcohol content.

None of the men were wearing seatbelts.

William is the brother of the groom. The wedding was postponed due to the family tragedy.

County Attorney said, “This was a horrible tragedy all the way around. This is devastating to a family. Events like weddings generally involve alcohol, but everyone must be remember to be responsible. I hate this has to be another example of the importance of a designated driver, cab, uber, and the use of seatbelts.”

Authorities did not say if any legal action was taken against the drinking establishment. FOX 4 has requested information on any further charges, and will provide an update as information is available.

Sentencing is set for July 21.