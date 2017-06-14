Bill Cosby does ‘Fat Albert’ tagline as he leaves court

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s assault trial began their third day of deliberations on Wednesday in a case closely watched by the public as well as the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar misconduct.

Prosecutors say the famed comedian drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, the director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team, at his home near Philadelphia in January 2004. Cosby pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The jury of seven men and five women were bused in from Allegheny County near Pittsburgh and have been sequestered in a hotel for the trial. They began deliberating Monday evening, continued all day Tuesday and resumed Wednesday morning.

Jurors have asked four questions so far during their deliberations. They asked the judge to repeat two different parts of Cosby’s statements to authorities, asked the court to define the phrase “without her knowledge” in one of the charges, and asked to hear repeat testimony from the Canadian detective who interviewed Constand.

Prosecutors called 12 witnesses over a week of testimony, but presented almost no forensic evidence. Cosby declined to testify in his own defense, and his attorneys only called one witness. As such, legal experts have said the trial fits the “he said-she said” arguments so common to sexual offense cases.

The three charges accuse Cosby of assaulting Constand without her consent, assaulting her when she was unconscious and assaulting her using drugs to substantially impair her ability to consent. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

Though dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand’s accusations led to criminal charges. One other accuser, Kelly Johnson, testified that she was drugged and assaulted in 1996 as prosecutors sought to establish that Cosby had a pattern of assault.

In the video above, Cosby, while exiting his hearing impersonated his cartoon character “Fat Albert” for his fans who were waiting outside.