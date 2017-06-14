Dozens from different congregations join pastors in show of support for vandalized KCK church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- There was a strong show of support on Wednesday night for a KCK church hit by vandals over the weekend. People from different denominations and 15 pastors packed the church parking lot to shower it with lots of love.

"And my heart is truly touched that you decided that it was important enough to support your brothers, your sisters, came out to support your brothers, your sisters, here at Bethel," said Pastor Bryan Mann of Bethel Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

More than 100 moms, dads, grandparents and kids joined the Kansas City-area pastors and rallied behind Pastor Mann and his congregation. The supporters all heard how vandals broke into the church and overturned pews, trashed the sanctuary and food pantry, and caused damage that brought Pastor Mann to tears.

It will be awhile before the Bethel family can get back inside their church, and that's why supporters say they're standing with Pastor Mann to help him and his church endure through this tough time.

"My daughter said that we needed to support our sister churches, and when they hurt, we all hurt," said Tonya Anderson.

"If there's anything that we can do to help, whether it's to pray for them or to do something physically, any kind of clean up help, monetary, whatever," said Jackie Magoon.

Pastor Mann says so far the damage estimate has reached at least $75,000 and he expects that figure to rise.