FBI security expert says investigation of Alexandria shooter likely to reveal warning signs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A gunman shot and wounded members of the Republican team at a practice for Thursday night's annual congressional baseball game. Capitol police returned fire, killing the shooter.

Investigators just released new information about the shooting. They said that the gunman had a hand gun and a long gun at a park baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, just across the Potomac from D.C.

The investigation is now shifting from, 'who is the gunman?' to 'why did it happen?'

Sadly, shootings of this magnitude are not an uncommon occurrence but experts say even though the shooter was killed, the investigation will be conducted as if he were to go to trial.

"In retrospect, we are going to see the signs of someone heading towards a mass shooting," said retired FBI Security Expert Michael Tabman.

Tabman has more than two decades of security experience.

He said we will quickly see warning signs 66-year-old James Hodgkinson displayed prior to Wednesday morning's shooting.

"If we talk to friends, we are going to see that this has been growing on him. These aggravations have been building on him. He is going to, again, feel like he'd been wronged somewhere," Tabman said.

Investigators said that Hodgkinson's social media pages were full of posts against President Trump.

Tabman said the shooting could be a trigger for other potential threats.

"Someone who is suffering from some form of mental dysfunctionality, when they hear about this, they start developing ideas in their head. They believe it's a calling for them to take some action, or they find some rationality for doing what they want to do," Tabman explained. "We worry about copycats. The threat of that diminishes with time but we have to worry about that. But we also have the optics."

Tabman said changes in security will be seen quickly.

"There will be an immediate change, we will see that. It'll probably be temporary because we have to look at the practicality of how much can we protect every congressperson when they are out there meeting the public or at any public gathering."

But he said this display of violence should not be something people turn to.

"It's shocking to think that another human being, irrespective of your political beliefs or how strongly you oppose the other party's position, would actually take out a weapon and harm innocent people," Tabman said. "We simply cannot tolerate violence as a reaction to things we don't like in the society that we cherish."