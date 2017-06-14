Kansas City mother mourns at vigil for two sons murdered nine months apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A vigil was held Wednesday to remember a Kansas City father on what would have been his 34th birthday.

KCPD officers were called to investigate a homicide at 41st and Prospect on Saturday November 7, 2015. When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Kevin L. Durham, in a vehicle. Durham died a short time later.

Lakeith R. Courtney faces charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action in relation to the death of Durham. Courtney is not in custody, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a suspect they say fired shots into a home near 57th and Manchester, killing Durham's brother in August of 2016.

Victor Nevels, 29, has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Keenon Durham Sr.

“It’s been devastating for me because, they were my rock they were my everything and now I’m just empty, not a day go by that I don’t think about them, I cry," the mother of the two men, Loise Barnes Durham said.

“It breaks my heart to know that they had to go through it twice, Kevin was the love of my life, Keenon his brother was a friend, but to lose two sons that has to be very hurtful," Tiesha Gentry said.

Gentry was Kevin Durham's girlfriend and mother of one of his three children.

"Today would have been my daddy's birthday," the young boy said into a microphone at the vigil that was also attended by members of Mothers in Charge.