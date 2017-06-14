Now you know: Two Kirk’s Dik Diks receive warm welcome in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kirk's Dik-diks are tiny antelopes that vary in color depending on their habitat. These animals have beautiful, large, dark eyes surrounded by a white ring.

Two Dik-diks are getting used to their new home at the Kansas City Zoo. One female named Snaps and one male named Dasher just moved into their exhibit in Africa near the Scrubland Aviary.

Dik-diks come from arid climates and get much of their water from the plants they consume. They have also evolved a cooling mechanism within their snouts that stops them from overheating, even in extreme temperatures of up to 104°F. This also helps minimize their need for water. They live in habitats with good cover but without tall herbage. And, they move to different ranges when grass grows too high and obstructs their view.

They weigh approximately 14 pounds and live about four years in the wild, 10 years in captivity.

"I think people are very confused when they see an antelope this small, when they've looked out on the plains exhibit, seen the eland that are hundreds of pounds, the Scimitar horned oryx and then they get to these guys that are 12 to 14 pounds. I think it's just kind of an impressive thing," said Josh Murray, assistant manager at the zoo.

They are herbivores. Plan to visit Dasher and Snaps. Snaps is five-years old and Dasher is one-and-a-half.