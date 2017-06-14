Police chase ends when suspect jumps into Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man is in custody after jumping into the Missouri River in an attempt to evade police.

Kansas City, Mo. Police Department officers were involved in a pursuit of a suspect Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began when a driver reportedly struck a police vehicle at Independence and Kensington around 1:45 p.m. and attempted to flee.

The chase reportedly made its way through downtown KCK in the area of the rail yards at Quindaro Boulevard and Fairfax Trafficway.

The man jumped into the Missouri River but was eventually captured by KCK firefighters in a boat.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.