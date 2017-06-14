Rep. Joe Barton, team captain, recalls bravery of his two sons and sacrifice of officers during shooting

Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, described the scene where a gunman opened fire on congressional members practicing baseball in Alexandria, Virginia, where five people were shot including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Barton’s 10-year-old son was there with him. CBS News shared their interview with him, and at times he is clearly trying to contain his emotion as he tells what happened Wednesday morning.

“There were dozens if not hundreds of shots fired. It was scary,” Barton said.

When reporters asked him if the people there took cover he replied, “Of course we did.”

“Some of us were in the dugout. Some of us were on the ground. I was behind the dugout. My son Jack got under an SUV. He was very brave. My other son.. was in the batting cage and he also was brave,” Barton said.

“I think the security detail saved a lot of lives because they attacked the shooter. So the heroes are Capitol Police, Alexandria Police, and Steve Scalise’s security detail,” said Barton.