Rapid gunfire: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and 3 others shot at congressional baseball practice

DEL RAY, Va. — A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, in what sources are calling an apparent “deliberate attack.”

Three other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

A tweet from Alexandria Police said five have been transported to hospitals, including the suspect. Specific identities, other than Scalise’s identity, have not yet been released.

Scalise, a member of the House Republican leadership as the majority whip, appeared to have been shot in the hip and it appeared two Capitol Hill police agents were shot, according to Rep. Mo Brooks, who told CNN he was on deck when the shooting occurred.

Lawmakers who spoke at the scene to reporters described a normal morning practice, at a field where they’ve practiced for years, when all of a sudden shots rang out. Lawmakers, staff members and even the young son of one of the members ran for cover, jumping into dugouts and over fences to avoid the gunshots.

Members described Scalise dragging himself roughly 15 yards away from second base, where he had been playing, and lying there until the shooter was neutralized, at which point some of them ran to assist him and apply pressure to the wound until he could be evacuated. Once they were able, Sen. Jeff Flake said he and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who is a physician, went out to where Scalise was lying to apply pressure to the wound. Scalise was coherent the whole time, Flake said.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told CNN “it would have been a massacre” without Capitol Hill Police.

“Nobody would have survived without the Capitol Hill police,” Paul said on CNN. “It would have been a massacre without them.”

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake added that he saw a member of Scalise’s security detail return fire on the gunman for what felt like 10 minutes, even though the police officer was wounded in the leg.

“Fifty (shots) would be an understatement, I’m quite sure,” Flake said when asked about the total amount of gunfire, including police returning fire.

Flake said two members of Scalise’s security detail were wounded, and another man was wounded in the chest.

Two law enforcement sources told CNN the shooter, who is in police custody, has been taken to a hospital. He said the shooter appeared to be a white male but added that “I saw him for a second or two.” He said the shooter was behind the third base dugout and didn’t say anything.

The President is monitoring the situation, the White House said in a statement.

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely,” President Donald Trump said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Trump subsequently tweeted, “Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy are safe on Capitol Hill and receiving updates, aides tell CNN. Neither was at the practice.

“The gun was a semiautomatic,” Brooks said, adding that he was sure it was a rifle but unsure what kind. “It continued to fire at different people. You can imagine, all the people on the field scatter.

Katie Filous was walking her two dogs near the field when she heard “a lot of shots, probably more than 20.” She said the shooting “went on for quite a while.”

Filous said she saw the shooter hit a uniformed law enforcement officer, who she said was later evacuated by helicopter. She said the officer had gotten out of a parked car, drawn a handgun and shouted something to the gunman, who then fired.

Congressman Kevin Yoder (R-Kansas) is on the team and has been for four to five years, but he was not at practice Wednesday. He spoke with FOX 4 via phone shortly after the shooting. "It's stunning to even think that at 6:30 in the morning there would be an active shooter lined up in that area," Yoder said. "So I think all of us right now are just sort of taking it all in." Yoder said he is praying for Scalise and the others who were injured. "I think it's certainly a wake up call and a reminder that officials are potential targets," Yoder added. "I will say the sort of saving grace of all of this that normally members of Congress travel without any type of security, any types of weapons, no real ability to respond. But Steve Scalise, who is the majority whip. So, the leadership of the House is the speaker of the house, the majority leader and the majority whip, so he's the third in line there. Those three people all get a Capitol Police detail." Rep. Roger Marshall of Great Bend, Kan., is also on the roster. He tweeted shortly after the shooting that he is okay but asked people to pray with him. Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran doesn't play on the team but tweeted the following statement: Shocked & saddened by this AM's shooting, praying for all impacted. Thankful for efforts of those working to keep Congress & staff safe. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 14, 2017 Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts also doesn't play, but tweeted: My heart goes out to my colleague @SteveScalise, staff, security detail & the @CapitolPolice. Praying for everyone's safety & recovery. — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) June 14, 2017 Scalise is the first member of Congress to be shot since former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot in January 2011. Giffords was shot in the head by Jared Lee Loughner at a "Congress On Your Corner" event at a Tucson grocery store. Giffords, who authorities said was the main target of the shooting, survived the attack but six others were killed and an additional 12 were injured. Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This story is breaking and will be updated.

