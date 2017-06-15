At least three taken to hospital after knife cutting near 38th and Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City are investigating a cutting that occurred near 38th and Broadway just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, there are possibly four victims. Three men have already have gone to area hospitals, including one who was cut in the bicep. The fourth victim, who police believe is a woman, left the scene, and police are looking for her.

The men told police an argument led up to the suspect cutting them.

All of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police did say they are looking for a white man armed with a hunting knife and wearing all purple in connection with the cutting. They also said this situation is a cutting instead of a stabbing because the victims had cuts all over their bodies, not stab wounds.

If you have any information that can help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

KCPD working scene with 3 people knife cutting. Suspect white male wearing all purple. Looking for Possibly a 4th victim @fox4kc @kcpolice pic.twitter.com/NcYvJMXvFD — Kathy Quinn (@KQBTV) June 15, 2017