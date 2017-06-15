Crash along exit ramp from SB 71 Highway to Cleaver II claims life of woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after her vehicle crossed a grassy median and struck a stopped vehicle Wednesday night.

Police say a white Chevy pickup with a trailer of lawn mowers and a silver Chevy Malibu were stopped at the red traffic light, facing east on Cleaver II around 7:27 p.m. when a blue Saturn came off of Southbound 71 Highway and down the ramp.

According to police, the driver of the Saturn drove straight across the grassy median and into the front left side of the Chevy pickup, which forced it into the left side of the Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Saturn was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police say driver of the Chevy pickup and Chevy Malibu were not injured in the collision.