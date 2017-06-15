In memory of dads who lost their lives to violent crimes, local group hits streets to educate men about crime prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Instead of partaking in baseball games and backyard barbecues, a local group is honoring dads in a different way this Father's Day.

The group is hitting the streets to educate men about crime prevention. They started their day Thursday at Leon's Thriftway near 39th and Kensington passing out small gifts and literature on everything from conflict resolution to how to find a job.

They then moved on to two grocery stores.

The group consists of a handful of people all affected by violent crimes.

They believe having a presence in the community and educating men about crime prevention will make a difference.

"We just saw all the crime and how it was mounting and we were like we've got to do something," advocate Teresa Perry said. "Even if it's just a little something that we hope will touch down in Kansas City just to say we need to bring back the love and forget the conflict and see how you can resolve the conflict in a different way."

This isn't the first time the group has hit the streets, and they say it certainly won't be the last.

"You can't just wait until people come," Perry added. "Some people don't know where to go to get information, so we said we are going to start heading up different grocery stores in beauty shops and beauty salons, places we know people go. So we can get the information to them."