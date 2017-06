Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whether you coach your kids soccer team or are trying to run a smooth household, many people say they get their best ideas from people who have been there before.

Business coach Marquita Miller said it's like that saying, "nobody is smarter than all of us." In other words -- it takes a village.

So when she stopped by the FOX 4 studio Thursday, June 15, she shared some coaching tips to help people achieve success.