Mandy Moore and Claire Holt of “47 Meters Down” recall craziest thing they’ve ever done

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine being on vacation only to find yourself trapped in a cage, on the bottom of the ocean floor with great white sharks circling above. That's what happens to two sisters in the new movie "47 Meters Down."

Fox 4's Shawn Edwards chatted with the stars, Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, about what they had to do to prepare for the film. They also shared the craziest thing they've ever done.

"That's so cool," Holt said as she explained she was jealous of what Moore did.

"47 Meters Down" opens in theaters Friday, June 16.