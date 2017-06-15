Project Eldercool delivers new window unit air conditioners to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman who turned 101 years old next Wednesday received an early birthday gift on Thursday.

She got a free window AC unit, thanks to Project ElderCool- Bishop Sullivan Center.

She is one of dozens of people who will be cooler this summer, thanks to the donations and work of others.

Project ElderCool, which provides AC units to eligible elderly residents and others with medical conditions.

FOX 4's Kathy Quinn was also there when a woman named Winnie received her new AC.

She says she's been using fans, but they wobble and, of course, don't cool as well as AC. She also says she does jigsaw puzzles and has to move the fans with her as she works.

"I probably won't leave the house," she joked.

Since 2000, Bishop Sullivan Center has given away nearly 6000 air conditioning units to Kansas City area seniors and people with disabilities. This year has been a quick start to the summer and they've already delivered 40 units across the metro.

For more on Bishop Sullivan’s ElderCool program, click the link below:

https://www.bishopsullivan.org/get-help-eldercool

Bishop Sullivan Center is one of the largest providers of household assistance in the Kansas City area and the largest distributor of food in the Harvester’s network.

It serves low-income individuals, families, workers, and seniors throughout the Kansas City Metro area from three locations:

6435 Truman Rd, Kansas City, MO 64126

3936 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110

2220 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102