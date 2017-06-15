Serious injuries reported in crash that shut down EB I-670 at Genessee Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police tell FOX 4 they are on the scene of a crash involving serious injuries along eastbound I-670 at Genessee Street.

(Image courtesy of KC Scout)

The crash happened before 8:10 a.m., and appeared to involve two tractor-trailers.

We've heard a report that someone is trapped. FOX 4 is working to confirm that detail.

Lots of first responders were on the scene.

Eastbound drivers are asked to avoid the area. FOX 4's Kerri Stowell suggests taking eastbound I-70 until the crash clears to avoid getting stuck in the backup and to give first responders a safe working environment.

Crews are on the scene working to not only clear the crash, but also treat the injured.