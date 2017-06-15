‘Super load’ overturns in Henry County, damages portion of 13-Hwy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. -- A tractor-trailer carrying what MoDOT calls a 'super load' overturned on 13-Highway just north of Clinton, Mo., Wednesday night and damaged the highway.

According to MoDOT southwest, this load weighs 430,000 pounds. When drivers transport loads this heavy, they must take specific routes and avoid bridges that cannot support the weight.

This particular load contained a power generator destined for Sedalia, Mo.

MoDOT says two cranes had to be brought in to lift the massive generator.

The crash damaged a 20 by 8 foot section of roadway and removed 12 inches of pavement and dirt. Missouri Highway Patrol had to be call to the scene to help cleanup, but thankfully no one was hurt.

The owner of the generator will have to apply for new permits so it could be a while until that generator will be moving to its destination in Sedalia.

Once crews are able to removed the wreckage, they'll have to repair the highway.

MoDOT expects 13-Highway will remain closed until about 2 p.m. Thursday.