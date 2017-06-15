Unanswered questions about 8-yr-old Northland boy’s death, and mom’s suspected suicide attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police confirmed Thursday that the mother of the boy found dead Tuesday in a Northland town home is the same woman whom police rescued from the river after she jumped off the Bond Bridge.

On Tuesday, Audrick Warren's father found him dead in the bathroom of their home in the 5800 block of North London Avenue.

That same morning at about 10 a.m., someone reported seeing a woman jumping into the river from the Bond Bridge. Fire crews were already on the river for a training exercise, so they quickly moved the boats to rescue her. She was pulled to safety.

Police did not release her current condition or if she has told them anything about her son's death.

On Wednesday, FOX 4 spoke to the child's grandfather.

“Our son's son, Audrick, experienced a drowning, and we don't have all the details yet on that," said Eddie E.L. Warren, the victim’s grandfather.

Warren came to Kansas City from Quincy, Illinois after his son called him with terrible news about Audrick.

“My son came, found his son, and called me,” Warren said. “He was hysterical after coming home and finding his son unresponsive. After that he dialed 911 after trying to resuscitate him.”

Warren says his daughter-in-law was not home at the time of the drowning. In the confirmation, police only said:

"Audrick Warren is the child of the woman who jumped off of the Bond Bridge on Tuesday, June 13," said Stacey Graves, Kansas City, Mo. police spokesperson.

“One step at a time,” said Warren, “We`re people of great faith, and so God will take care of us through this.”

The couple also has a 6-and-a-half-year-old son who is with other family members right now.