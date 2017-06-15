Woman driving herself to hospital ends up crashing into home in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview family has a lot of cleaning up to do after a woman trying to drive herself to the hospital crashed into their home Thursday.

The woman was reportedly driving west on 140th Street on her way to the hospital when her vehicle left the road and crashed directly into a home.

A family of four lived in the home, but they were not home at the time. They had left 30 minutes prior.

“I just saw that I’m not going to be in my home,” the resident said with a laugh. “It was pretty hard to see that. We just had left and we’re like, ‘Wow.’ It was fine when we left and now all busted.”

“This is just physical damage. This is nothing compared to life,” he said.

The driver was able to get to hospital but had to ride in an ambulance.

Emergency crews on the scene said she is okay.