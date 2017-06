Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- He sings, plays the guitar, and taps the drums.

Local one-man band Eems is getting ready for his second appearance at Boulevardia this weekend and in the process stopped by FOX 4 to show off his talents.

EEMS will be playing on Saturday, June 17 at Boulevardia at 7 p.m. on the Vineborough Acoustic Stage.

Boulevardia’s music lineup features 40 national and local acts over two days.

Tickets start at $20 for general admission per day.