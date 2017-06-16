Blue Springs family mourns loss of three dogs who died when their house went up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A Blue Springs family is picking up the pieces of what's left of their home after an emotional day.

It was around 5:30 a.m. Friday when a fire sparked, burned their home and claimed the lives of their three dogs.

Neighbors say the flames were so intense that they woke them up.

Jonell Craig lives next door and shared the following pictures with FOX 4:

Flames could be seen shooting out of the back of the house in the photo.

Fire officials believe the blaze sparked on the deck and quickly spread to the house. The cause is still under investigation.

The five adults and baby who were inside at the time all made it out safely. Unfortunately, three dogs didn't make it.

The family says they're devastated by the loss.

"Once the back door broke, the flames came in so fast, and the smoke was like a wall coming into the house," fire victim Amanda Schwentker said. "It was black and thick and you couldn't breathe. I even had my shirt up over my face, and it still was making me gag. It was so bad. You couldn't do anything. Like it was crippling almost."

Most of the house has smoke damage -- forcing the family to find somewhere else to stay. It's too soon to say how quickly repairs can be made.