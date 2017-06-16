GM reduces production schedule from three to two shifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- General Motors announced on Friday changes to production plans at its Fairfax Assembly plant located in Kansas City, Kan.

Lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused us to adjust production of some models. They make the Chevrolet Malibu midsize car.

Beginning in late September, Fairfax Assembly will operate on two production shifts instead of three.

"We believe the steps we are taking will provide the smallest impact on employment at the plant going forward," plant communications manager Mary Padilla said.

On Wednesday the company announced that the summer shut down would be expanded from the traditional two weeks to five weeks in response to the slumping sal