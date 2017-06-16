Independence police investigating deadly crash on U.S. 40 Highway at I-70

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Officers are at the scene of a deadly crash on Friday afternoon, Independence police say it happened on U.S. 40 Highway at Interstate 70. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the crash involves a motorcycle.

Breaking: Deadly crash motorcycle vs. vehicle 40 Hwy EB underneath I-70. @KCMOFireDept on scene. Use caution in area. pic.twitter.com/P3R80Aw3Pd — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 16, 2017

The police department is urging drivers to stay away from the area so they can investigate and clear the crash scene. The roadway will be shut down for a short time, FOX 4 is headed to the scene to get the latest information, refresh this page for updates.