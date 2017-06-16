Independence police investigating deadly crash on U.S. 40 Highway at I-70

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Officers are at the scene of a deadly crash on Friday afternoon, Independence police say it happened on U.S. 40 Highway at Interstate 70. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the crash involves a motorcycle.

The police department is urging drivers to stay away from the area so they can investigate and clear the crash scene. The roadway will be shut down for a short time, FOX 4 is headed to the scene to get the latest information, refresh this page for updates.