KC woman charged with armed criminal action for incident at same apartment where teen was killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rebecca Lee, a 42-year-old Kansas City woman, was charged Friday in Clay County with one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon* related to a shooting that happened on Friday, June 9th.

That is the same day a 19-year-old woman, identified as Robbin Baska, was killed in the 100 block of NE Harlem, which is across 169 Highway from the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Although police and prosecutors have not identified Rebecca Lee as the person they believe responsible for Baska’s death, charging documents show Lee also lives in the 100 block of NE Harlem.

FOX 4 will work to get clarification from authorities on the ties between the two. Baska’s obituary in The Ottawa Herald and social media accounts indicate Baska and Lee are relatives: mother and daughter. (Rebecca Lee once used the name Rebecca Davisson when she was married.) Baska grew up in Ottawa and moved to North Kansas City. She attended Winnetonka High School. Baska was a manager at McDonald’s in North Kansas City on Armour Road, according to her obituary.

FOX 4 checked records and Lee does not appear to be in custody. Therefore, there is not yet a mugshot of her to share in this report.

Baska was found inside a second-floor apartment at about 3:30 p.m., last Friday.

Neighbors said that there was a disturbance a couple of nights before. Police confirmed at that time that they were questioning one person about Baska’s death.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help Robbin Baska’s family with funeral expenses. Click here for that link.

If you know anything that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

*(Discharges or shoots a firearm at or from a motor vehicle, as defined in section 301.010, discharges or shoots a firearm at any person, or at any other motor vehicle, or at any building or habitable structure, unless the person was lawfully acting in self-defense.)