Love Fund for Children Golf Classic that benefits KC-area children draws more than 100 golfers

SPRING HILL, Kan. -- More than 100 golfers geared up and hit the green at Sycamore Ridge Golf Course in Spring Hill, Kan., Friday to raise money for FOX 4's Love Fund for Children.

FOX 4's John Holt, Jason Lamb and Rob Collins were among the 124 registered golfers who showed up to take part in the 18-hole scramble for four and silent auction.

The Love Fund Golf Classic benefits Kansas City-area children and provides much-needed medical and therapeutic equipment, glasses, hearing aids, assistive technology, clothing, beds and bedding, cribs and so much more for little kids who are facing big challenges in their lives.

"We don't get any outside money from like the government, so fundraisers, individual contributors help us make our money," Love Fund executive director Allyson Summers said. "So, that's how were able to support and help 3,000 kids every year with events like this."

Summers said the Love Fund gets requests all the time, and there's just never enough funds to fulfill them all.

"It's heartbreaking," Summers said. "We try to fulfill 99-percent of the request, but there's just never enough. There's always some that we can't do. It's heartbreaking."

