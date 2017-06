Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a suspenseful horror-thriller this summer, there's the PG-13 flick "47 Meters Down"

The movie is about two sisters on vacation in Mexico who get trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean after it breaks away from the boat.

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chatted with Matthew Modine and Yani Gellman about what it was like filming the majority of the movie underwater.

"47 Meters Down" opens in theaters Friday, June 16.