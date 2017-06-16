Music video about arthritis features Charcandrick West and 10-year-old singing partner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Charcandrick West, Chiefs running back, teamed up to make a music video with a little girl named Jillian Reid, age 10, because both of them have arthritis.

The music video is meant to raise awareness.

It features Charcandrick singing the song "Body of Steel". You can scroll down to watch and listen to the music video on YouTube.

Some of the lyrics:

We fight every day into the morning light

We try to do the impossible.

That's right.

With every inch of pain, every scar.

One hand

Holding onto another hand.

One glance

Telling me that I can try again and again.

I know you got my back if I fall.

We can make it.

Just look how far we've come.

Everyday is a blessing...

Cause I got a body of steel

I'm a fighter

One breath at a time

One step at a time