Popcorn Bag reviews: Cars 3, Rough Night and 47 Meters Down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Cars 3" rusty? "Rough Night" rough? "47 Meters Down" have depth? FOX 4's Russ Simmons has the answers in this week's Popcorn Bag reviews!

1) CARS 3 (G)

Walt Disney

RUSS

Pixar goes back to the gas pump for more animated race car action in “Cars 3.” While it’s not Pixar at its best, “Cars 3” is still goes through the paces in a cheery and spectacularly animated way. It doesn't finish first, but comes in at a breezy second.

Shawn says,"'Cars 3’ is actually the best of the three. It's not great Pixar but a vast improvement of this franchise.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) ROUGH NIGHT (R)

Columbia Pictures

RUSS

The raunchy ‘girls gone wild’ comedy “Rough Night” wastes a talented cast on an effort that tries to be the female equivalent of “The Hangover.” Scarlett Johansson’s friends plan a wild bachelorette party in Miami but, in a coke-induced haze, they accidentally kill a male stripper. Yes, there are some bawdy laughs, but not enough to sustain a feature-length film. It’s a rough night for the audience.

SHAWN SAYS, “Sloppy works best with sandwiches. Love sloppy Joes. Being lazy is never good. ‘Rough Night’ is both. Not good.”

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) 47 METERS DOWN (PG-13)

Entertainment Studios

RUSS

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the theater, we have “47 Meters Down.” Mandy Moore and Claire Holt play sisters on vacation in Mexico who get trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean, surrounded by man-eaters. If an hour and a half of squirming is your idea of a good time, this is for you.

SHAWN SAYS, “Suspenseful, thrilling and dumb. Scary and fun. Finally a movie that feels like summer.”

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

4) KILL SWITCH (R)

(Filmnation/Saban)

RUSS

“Kill Switch” is an effects heavy sci-fi outing that owes a lot to video games. Dan Stevens plays a pilot who faces fire from military drones and soldiers upon his return from a parallel universe. Like a game, much of the action is shown from his point of view. The movie could have benefited from a point of view.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

5) PARIS CAN WAIT (PG-13)

Sony Pictures Classics

RUSS

Diane Lane stars in the romantic road film “Paris Can Wait,” the first dramatic feature from 81-year-old writer/director Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford Coppola. Although it has modest charms, it's a bit like watching someone else’s French vacation slides.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week, “The Book of Henry” is a drama about a small town 11-year-old lad who hatches a plan to save his neighbor from her abusive dad. “All Eyez on Me” is a dramatic film that claims to tell the “true and untold story” of rapper Tupac Shakur. "Dean" is a father-son comedy starring Kevin Kline and writer/director Demetri Martin. "The 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows" is a compilation of acclaimed shorts from around the world.

