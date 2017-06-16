Watch live: Pres. Trump changes country’s policy on Cuba

MIAMI — President Trump will announce his Cuba policy in Miami Friday afternoon. Three cabinet secretaries, the Gov of Florida and Sen Rubio are expected to be with Trump.

The United States restored diplomatic relations with Cuba on July 20, 2015, but has maintained the commercial, economic, and financial embargo against the communist island.

Obama’s move to restore ties with Cuba happened through executive orders and regulatory changes. As Politico reported, the U.S. Interests Section in Havana was upgraded to an embassy. That means both countries’ diplomats now have more freedom to travel in the host nation.

Obama also dramatically loosened trade and travel restrictions on Cuba, including lifting the $100 limit on bringing Cuban rum and cigars into the United States.

In October 2016, The New York Times reported that it was unlikely a new president could dramatically disrupt Mr. Obama’s latest use of executive power that “transforms what has been a presidential priority into a set of official mandates that will shape United States policy toward Cuba for decades.”

