Riverside mayor calling GM suppliers to find out effects of layoffs at Fairfax Plant

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- The GM announcement it will eliminate it's 3rd shift at the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City Kansas is likely to have a ripple effect on the economy on both sides of the state line.

In Riverside, a city of about 3,400 people, 2,000 of the city's newest jobs are directly tied to auto manufacturers.

Horizons Industrial Park, which opened in 2012, is home to four auto parts suppliers: YenFang, Martinrea, U.S. Farathane and Adient (formerly Johnson Controls)

If GM is laying off workers, that means they’ll make fewer cars and, of course, need fewer car parts.

That has Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose worried layoffs could now be on the horizon at that industrial park.

“I’ll be on the phone to the plant managers and try to figure out what exactly what that means to them until I have those conversations I just really don’t know at this point," Mayor Rose said.

Besides potential job loss in Riverside, Mayor Rose is worried what the GM layoffs alone could mean to her city. The estimated 1,000 jobs which could be lost with the elimination of the third shift pay $15 per hour or more. That’s at least $31 million in lost wages annually. That's money laid off workers wouldn't be able to spend at stores, restaurants and the casino right across the river until they were retrained and gained other employment.

Kansas City, Kansas Mayor and Unified Government of Wyandotte County CEO Mark Holland says he’s “hopeful that GM will remain strong and the Fairfax plant will grow back to its full employment capacity very soon.”

Mayor Holland also said in a statement that Wyandotte County has diversified its economy over the past decade, and he’s confident that will help them find new opportunities for affected GM employees.