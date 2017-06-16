Some concerned six-story apartment complex going in at Westport & Broadway will tower over nearby buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new apartment complex will soon be built in Westport and while it will bring more people to the historical area, not everyone supports this project.

The apartment building going in at Westport and Broadway is going to be huge – it’ll stand six stories tall and tower over all the other buildings in the area.

Some fear it will stand out like a sore thumb and hurt the area’s historical character. But developers say they are taking steps to make sure the apartment building blends into this neighborhood.

It’ll be built where this bank now stands.

This bank building dates back to the late 1800’s – but while it is more than 100 years old, city officials say it has no historical significance. And so developers will tear it down and raise up an apartment building in its place.

Here’s what it will look like:

This new development will include more than 250-apartments, three levels of parking underground, and shops on the lower level.

The City Council Thursday approved this development by an 8-to-2 vote, and supporters are excited by all the people who will come live here once this apartment building is completed. They believe it will help area businesses boom.

There’s no word on exactly when the developer will begin construction, but now that they have the green light to move forward with this project, it could begin anytime.

They hope to have it built and ready for business within the next two years.