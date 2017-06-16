Vote: What should FOX 4 play next?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each Tuesday during the summer months the FOX 4 morning crew will be competing in a series of summer games on the front lawn.

On Tuesday, June 6 they faced off in giant Jenga, and Abby Eden and Kim Byrnes defeated Nick Vasos in the finals.

On Tuesday, June 13 the crew battled it out in Yardzee, and Kim Byrnes won for the second week in a row, defeating Mark Alford in the finals.

Now, it’s your turn to again weigh in on what they should play next.

It’s ladder golf vs. Kan Jam.

Vote below then watch FOX 4 news Tuesday, June 20 to see which game wins.