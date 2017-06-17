Crash into building on Southwest Trafficway leaves 19-year-old woman dead; driver charged with DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead and another is facing DUI charges after a crash on Southwest Trafficway led to a vehicle slamming into a building.

The crash reportedly happened around 3 a.m. early Saturday morning on Southwest Trafficway near 37th Street.

Police said the driver of a tow truck was driving north on Southwest Trafficway towing a black pickup, when a Honda came up beside it traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the tow truck, and spun out of control, slamming into a building on the corner.

Police said a 19-year-old female passenger that was in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. He was later charged with driving under the influence.

Police later identified the victim as Diamond M. May, of Kansas City, Mo.

The tow truck driver was not injured. The building suffered extensive damage.

The building was the location of Freshwater Fine Dining restaurant. It opened about a month ago to rave reviews.

"The city's going to have to come in and they're going to have to decide what to do with it, whether they're going to finish taking end of the building, because the roof is still there but there's nothing there holding it up. So at some point, it's going to continue to fall down," said one first responder. "It is a dangerous building."