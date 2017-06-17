Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crushed Fennel & Herb Crusted Prime Rib recipe

Recipe is for each pound (by weight) of rib loin

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Favorite Seasoning Salt / Blend

1 Tbsp Kosher Salt

2 tsp Italian Parsley, chopped

1 tsp fennel seed, crushed

½ tsp fresh thyme leaves

½ tsp fresh oregano leaves, minced

½ tsp fresh rosemary leaves, minced

Directions:

Place the whole, dried fennel seeds inside of a plastic zipper bag and then inside another plastic zipper bag. Squeeze out all of the air and then using a kitchen tenderizer, mallet or other hard utensil beat the heck out of the fennel seeds until they are crushed down into a “meal” sized powder. Pull the fresh herbs off of their stems and chop the leaves finely. Combine all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix well before applying to the exterior of the rib roast. Once coated on all sides, transfer to a cookie sheet or other large oven-safe tray that will hold the full rib and wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Marinate for 24 hours.

Remove plastic and bake at 450 degrees for approximately 30 minutes then reduce the heat to 300 degrees and bake until the internal temperature reaches your preference. Medium is approximately 13 minutes per pound of beef