Four people using portable generator treated for CO poisoning in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Four people are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after using a portable generator in Olathe on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a medical call near Weaver and Oak Streets just after 7 p.m. Emergency personnel found four patients who were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims, between the ages of 51 and 9, were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A portable generator, being used as a temporary electrical source after storms, was the source of the carbon monoxide.

Olathe Fire reminds everyone to use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from all doors, windows and vents, and make sure you have carbon monoxide alarms in your home.