KCK firefighters help one of their own remove fallen tree from home and vehicles

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As firefighters prepared for a Saturday benefit walk to help one of their own, they found out he had a more immediate need of help. The Friday night storms had knocked a massive tree over onto his house and two vehicles, so they rolled up their sleeves to help him out.

KCK firefighter James Sparks was recently diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. A benefit walk was planned to help raise money for his medical costs, but Sparks was unable to attend his own fundraiser because his neighbor’s large tree had fallen over onto his home and two vehicles.

When KCK firefighters heard that Sparks, an 18-year veteran firefighter, had a bit of a situation on his hands, they did what firefighters always do: came to the rescue.

Word spread like wildfire at the event, so about 25 firefighters and friends went to his house to help him clean up. What could have been an all-day chore instead was cleaned up and carted away in a few hours.

Steve Pope, Captain with KCK Fire Department, revived the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to help raise money for the Sparks family. He said anyone out there who would like to help the Sparks family with a donation can contact him via Facebook or email at kckfire8@gmail.com.